Monday Business Briefs: RETT collections down in 2019; Baked NYC to pop up in Aspen

RETT collections drop in 2019

The city of Aspen’s real estate tax transfer collections were down 5.1% and 4.6% for its respective housing and Wheeler Opera House funds in 2019.

Data in its the city Finance Department’s monthly tax report, which was issued last week, showed the RETT generated $8.4 million for the city’s employee-housing coffers. That amount was 17.6% more than the city’s $7.2 million projection for the year, while falling short of the $8.9 million the city collected in 2018.

The city-owned Wheeler Opera House hauled in $4.4 million through RETT collections last year, 18% higher than the projected $3.7 million for 2019, while pacing behind the $4.6 million generated in 2018, according to the report

Housing ($892,700) and Wheeler Opera House ($464,793) collections for December were up 33% and 33.6%, respectively, over 2018.

Baked NYC comes to Aspen

Cocoa connoisseur Matt Lewis, the co-founder of Baked NYC, will open a Baked NYC pop-up shop at Hotel Jerome over Jan. 23 to 27.

His baked goods and hot chocolate will be available for purchase in The Library at Hotel Jerome during the day. At night, his spiked offerings will be available on the liquid dessert menu at Bad Harriet, the Jerome’s subterranean speakeasy.