Monday Business Briefs: Pay-it-forward program underway through Aspen Chapel; Snowmass office announces promotions

Aspen Chapel launches pay-it-forward program

Aspen Chapel has launched a fundraising concept to pay it forward in an effort to boost the local economy and help local businesses that have suffered during the COVID crisis.

“During Pay It Forward, we invite you to purchase gift cards from the local businesses you love and donate these to the Aspen Chapel for our Pay It Forward campaign,” the church said in a statement issued last week. “This is a powerful way to support local businesses in their time of need.”

The chapel plans to hold an online auction, in lieu of its Annual Gala, to resell the gift cards. A portion of the donated gift cards will be sold below face value to support those who are facing financial hardship and can benefit from the below-cost gift cards to local businesses.

All funds raised during the online gift card auction will support the chapel’s programs, including COVID-19 response.

The chapel suggests buying gift cards from restaurants, hotels, salons, toy stores, clothing shops, coffee shops and other local business. There is no minimum value or limit to the gift cards, which can be bought through July 15.

The gift cards can be sent either electronically to info@aspenchapel.org or by mail/drop-off to 77 Meadowood Drive, Aspen, CO 81611.

“Each year, we ask for donations of items and gift certificates from our local businesses for our Annual Gala’s silent auction. And each year, they deliver,” said Heather Macdonald, the chapel’s managing director. “This year, in solidarity with local businesses and the hardships they are facing, it’s our turn to share the love during our annual fundraising event.”

SSF promotes Rod Woelfle in Snowmass

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate announced the promotion of broker Rod Woelfle to office branch broker at its new Snowmass location in what was formerly the Snowmass Base Village development sales office. The firm also has hired eight new brokers to work under Woelfle in the Snowmass office.

Last month, SSF was named the official listing broker for the $600 million Snowmass Base Village.

The newly formed sales team consists of Chris Searles, Steve Harriage, Monica Montany and Sara Halferty, who comprise the whole ownership team. Working on fractional sales are new brokers Greg Traxler, Ivan Scoric, Taylor Burstyn and Michael McGinnis.

“I am honored and excited that SSF has entrusted me with the leadership of the largest development project in the company’s 60-year history,” Woelfle said. “We’ve got a dedicated and experienced team coming in to the new Snowmass Base Village location. Together, we have a wealth of knowledge about the area, and we can’t wait to get started.”