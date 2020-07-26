Monday Business Briefs: New gallery in Aspen; investment firm adds one
Axion Gallery opens in Hyman mall
A new art gallery has opened in Aspen.
Axion Gallery is now open seven days a week at 430 E. Hyman Ave. in downtown’s outdoor pedestrian malls.
The gallery features original contemporary work by artist Larry Weidel.
For more information, visit axiongallery.com.
Tiedemann Advisors expands Aspen office
Jill Shipley has joined Tiedemann Advisors’ Aspen office as head of a new division focused on family governance and education.
Tiedemann Advisors is an independent investment and wealth advisor for high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts, foundations and endowments.
Shipley has 22 years of experience of managing money for high-net families. She was recently senior managing director at Cresset Capital, leading the firm’s governance and education practice. She also served as managing director in the Institute for Family Culture at Abbot Downing, and as director of Next Generation Education at GenSpring Family Offices.
More details at http://www.tiedemannadvisors.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
1899 architect’s drawings provide glimpse into Redstone Castle’s history
The Redstone Historical Society recently inherited the 1899 architect’s drawings of the Redstone Castle from the heirs of John Cleveland Osgood, the industrialist who built it. The drawings provide a glimpse of the original grandeur.