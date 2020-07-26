Monday Business Briefs: New gallery in Aspen; investment firm adds one

Axion Gallery opens in Hyman mall

A new art gallery has opened in Aspen.

Axion Gallery is now open seven days a week at 430 E. Hyman Ave. in downtown’s outdoor pedestrian malls.

The gallery features original contemporary work by artist Larry Weidel.

For more information, visit axiongallery.com.

Tiedemann Advisors expands Aspen office

Jill Shipley has joined Tiedemann Advisors’ Aspen office as head of a new division focused on family governance and education.

Tiedemann Advisors is an independent investment and wealth advisor for high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts, foundations and endowments.

Shipley has 22 years of experience of managing money for high-net families. She was recently senior managing director at Cresset Capital, leading the firm’s governance and education practice. She also served as managing director in the Institute for Family Culture at Abbot Downing, and as director of Next Generation Education at GenSpring Family Offices.

More details at http://www.tiedemannadvisors.com.