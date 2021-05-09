Monday Business Briefs: BE HIPPY coming to Willits; C’dale unveils Fork & Farm Map

BE HIPPY coming to Willits

Colorado-based lifestyle brand BE HIPPY will launch its newest retail location in Willits Town Center on May 22.

The new BE HIPPY store in Willits will offer its apparel made for men, women and children, as well as such lifestyle products as jewelry, drinkware, stickers, patches, among other products.

“We want to be the first Colorado brand to be represented in towns throughout the state,” said BE HIPPY co-founder Leigh Pearson. “We plan to open additional retail locations in more towns throughout Colorado each year moving forward and, at some point during this process, we do anticipate taking BE HIPPY to select communities in other states as well.”

BE HIPPY opened its first location at Denver International Airport in 2018, with a brick and mortar opening in Denver shortly after.

Roaring Fork & Farm Map debuts

Carbondale Tourism has unveiled the Roaring Fork & Farm Map.

The map is a printed pocket guide to Carbondale’s agritourism, which includes guest ranches, public gardens and farms, visitor attractions and experiences, along with restaurants and retailers that were identified as specifically supporting the local food movement through menu items or connections with local farmers.

The map describes the heritage of agriculture to visitors and a listing of food and dining options that specifically emphasize local flavors and produce.

Map sections also highlight Carbondale’s locally produced beverage scene, its public parks, and farms and ranches.

The Roaring Fork + Farm Map is available through the Carbondale Chamber & Tourism Visitor Center, local lodges and hotels, and through restaurants and small businesses in Carbondale and The Roaring Fork Valley. The map’s artwork was designed by local artist Sarah Uhl. The agritourism project has been funded by Carbondale Tourism, with support from Carbondale Creative District, along with a grant from the Colorado Tourism Office Destination Development CRAFT program.