Monday Business Briefs: Aspen tourism down, but it’s a nice place to retire

Aspen tourism stumbles in June

Aspen’s lodging occupancy in June was 63.3%, down 7.2% from June 2018 and lower than each of the past three years, according to a report issued Friday by Stay Aspen Snowmass, a division of Aspen Skiing Co.

The drop was partly attributable to the loss of some group business while both the Food & Wine Magazine Classic and the Aspen Ideas Festival didn’t post the same level of occupancies as in June 2018, SAS said.

“Certainly, weather was likely a contributing factor as summer got a slower start than last year,” the report said.

As of June 30, Aspen bookings for July were down 4%, while Snowmass was up 10.4%, according to the report.

Study: Aspen, C’dale make nice retirement spots

When it comes to settling down in Colorado, two retirement spots in the Roaring Fork Valley are among the state’s top 10, according to a recent study.

Aspen ranked No. 6 and Carbondale No. 7 in an analysis done by financial technology company SmartAsset.

Factors included the number of recreation centers and retirement centers available to seniors as well as the percentage of the city’s population they represent.

The study’s findings are available at https://smartasset.com /retirement/retirement- calculator#colorado/recreation-social.