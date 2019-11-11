Monday Business Briefs: Aspen business up in September by 6.3%; TSA hiring event Wednesday

Aspen business up in September by 6.3%

Aspen retailers hauled in $62.7 million in revenue in September, a 6.3% gain over September 2018, according to a report the city’s Finance Department released last week.

For the first nine months of the year, retail sales amounting to $628.6 million are up 6.8% over the first three quarters of 2018, the report also showed.

Retail sales in September are broken down by the following industries:

• Accommodations — $15.3 million, up 4.4% over September 2018

• Restaurants/bars — $10.4 million, down 1.4%

• Sports equipment/clothing — $2.4 million, down 3.3%

• Clothing — $5 million, up 5.9%

• Food/drug — $4.7 million, up 3.8%

• Liquor — $653,984, down 18.9%

• Construction — $7.4 million, up 30.3%

• Luxury goods — $2.9 million, up 2.9%

• Utilities — $2.7 million, down 4.8%

• Automobile — $1.3 million, down 10.1%

• Marijuana — $920,030, down 1.8%

The city based its figures on sales tax collections from a total of 1,244 businesses during September, which accounts 7.1% of the city’s annual receipts.

TSA hiring event Wednesday

The Transportation Security Administration will host a one-day, “TSA Express to Hire” event from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Basalt High School to recruit full- and part-time Transportation Security Officers to work at the Aspen Pitkin County Airport and Eagle County Regional Airport.

Starting pay is $21.45 per hour at Aspen and $19.86 per hour at Eagle, according to a TSA announcement. Both jobs have opportunities for pay increases after six months. No experience is required.

The event enables individuals to participate in an accelerated hiring process by first attending an information session and then completing multiple application steps in one day. Applicants must be 18 years or older, a U.S. citizen or national, and have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent. Applicants are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.

Applicants can apply for the positions on-site, but can apply early at https://hraccess.tsa.dhs.gov/hraccess/index.html. Call 877-872-7990 for more details.