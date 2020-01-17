Moderate to heavy snow forecast Friday for Aspen area, clearing for holiday weekend

Winter weather advisories (purple) and a winter storm warning (pink) have been issued for Friday in the Colorado mountains.

National Weather Service

A winter storm to start the holiday weekend is forecast to drop between 4 to 8 inches of snow Friday in the northern and central Colorado mountains, including the Aspen and Snowmass areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains, and it is in effect until 5 p.m. Friday. The weather service says the “quick moving disturbance” will cause moderate to heavy snowfall through the day. As well, wind gusts are expected to top 50 mph throughout the day.

“Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops and over mountain passes,” the NWS said Friday morning.

“The heaviest snow is expected this morning and into the early afternoon before showers taper off from west to east as dry air moves into the region this evening.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend is expected to be dry and the next round of winter storms is expected to come in Tuesday and stay through the end of next week.

The high temperatures in Aspen are expected in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday and at or above 40 degrees on Sunday and Monday. Overnight lows will be in the teens.

The big event for Aspen’s Gay Ski Week on Friday afternoon will be cold and windy. The annual downhill costume competition and party is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. at gondola plaza at the base of Aspen Mountain.