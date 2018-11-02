Missing woman found deceased in Gore Creek in East Vail

VAIL — At 8:44 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 1, Vail Police took a missing person’s report for Margo Taryn Khalili, a 26-year-old female who lived in Vail. Vail Mountain Rescue responded to assist Vail Police with the search efforts in the East Vail area where Khalili was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. At 1:45 p.m. Thursday, members of Vail Mountain Rescue located the body of Khalili deceased in Gore Creek, east of Bighorn Park.

At this time, there is no indication of any suspicious circumstances or foul play surrounding the death. The Eagle County Coroner’s Office and Vail Police are conducting the investigation into the incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Vail Police Department.

For more information, contact Sgt. Justin Dill at 970-477-3409.