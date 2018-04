The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.7 earthquake overnight about 18.6 miles north of Glenwood Springs in the Flat Tops.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 2.7 kilometers (1.7 miles) around 1:02 a.m. Saturday, west of Triangle Mountain, according to the USGS Earthquake Center.

Anyone who felt the shaking or notices any damage can file a report at Earthquake-Report.com.