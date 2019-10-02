Mike Libecki shares passion for adventure at Longevity Project event

Keynote Speaker Mike Libecki addresses before beginning his talk for The Longevity Project in the Mountain Chalet on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Libecki is a National Geographic Explorer and showed some of his expeditions through films and photographs. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Similar to the five panelists who spoke during The Aspen Times’ Longevity Project event Tuesday night, NatGeo explorer Mike Libecki said chasing longevity for him is centered on fueling his “obsessive expedition climbing disorder,” maintaining his support network of family and friends, and keeping an optimistic outlook on life.

As the keynote speaker at the Tuesday night event, Libecki followed the local panel discussion with a presentation featuring video clips from some of his most memorable expeditions. The 2013 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year has been on over 60 expeditions and established multiple ascents on all seven continents.

Images of Libecki falling in love with polar bears in Greenland, making a muddy summit on French Polynesia’s Ua Pou island with some of his closest friends and traveling the world with his teenage daughter flashed across the screen at the Mountain Chalet as Libecki showed event attendees what longevity looks like and inspired them to live out their own dreams.

“I think that being present, being in the moment is a very important part of longevity,” Libecki said. “The time is now; why ration passion?”

mvincent@aspentimes.com