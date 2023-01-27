Megan Oldham makes history at X Games Aspen with first triple cork for woman

Canada's Megan Oldham competes in the women's ski big air final at X Games Aspen on Friday. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Canada’s Megan Oldham earned her first X Games gold medal on Aspen turf, winning Friday’s women’s ski big air final at Buttermilk Ski Area.

The 21-year-old made history as the first woman to land a triple cork, accomplishing three off-axis flips. The trick earned her a perfect score, or a 50 out of 50. She finished the competition with a 91 — the final score a combination of each athlete’s top two tricks — for the win.

“It felt amazing to make history here in Aspen,” she said. “It’s always the best course every single year. To come here and be able to push myself to my limits and kind of scare myself — and push women’s progression — it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Oldham felt shock and relief after landing the historic triple cork, she said. But, this wasn’t her first trailblazing trick landed here in Aspen. Last year, she was the first woman to land back-to-back doubles in a slopestyle competition.

She took home a gold medal in the ski big air discipline at X Games Norway in 2020. Last year, she took home a silver medal in ski big air and bronze medal in ski slopestyle at X Games Aspen. She’s only been participating in X Games since 2020.





“I really felt like I couldn’t leave Aspen without doing that trick,” she said on landing the triple cork. “So, I just feel amazing.”

France’s Tess Ledeux won silver with a 90, and Scotland’s Kirsty Muir won bronze with an 85.

Last year, Ledeux made history as the first woman to win both big air and slopestlye gold at X Games Aspen.

“Megan skied so well tonight,” she said. “It was amazing.”

Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud competes in the women’s ski big air final at X Games Aspen on Friday. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

France’s Tess Ledeux crashes hard during the women’s ski big air final. She was able to walk away. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

