Meeting on Basalt shooting range ideas, suggestions set for June 6

The Basalt shooting range is closed on Tuesday and Thursdays while a citizens' task force works on recommendations for Colorado Parks and Wildlife's management of the facility.

Scott Condon/The Aspen Times

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is advising people with an interest in the Basalt shooting range to attend a public presentation on June 6.

The Basalt Shooting Range Working Group has met over the past six months to consider operations and management of the shooting range. It will unveil its recommendations at the June 6 meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. at Basalt High School (600 Southside Dr.).

The members of the working group are George Trantow, Bill Kane, Stacey Craft, Rob Leavitt, Larry Emery and Charles Spickert, all residents of Basalt.

The group was convened by CPW after the Lake Christine Fire broke out at the shooting range on July 3. Two range users fired prohibited tracer ammunition in violation of CPW range rules.

In efforts to address concerns about the range, the working group members sought the advice of experts, conducted extensive research and participated in vigorous debate as they formed their final recommendations.

“We are very grateful to the citizens that volunteered and agreed to be a part of this, and thank them for their service to their community,” said CPW Northwest Regional Manager JT Romatzke. “We always believed local citizens coming together in an orderly, respectful manner would be an effective and responsible way to help us make determinations about the future of the range.”

Romatzke says throughout the process, the group functioned independently with minimal oversight by CPW.

Although the public will be able to ask questions and make comments, Romatzke said the Basalt Shooting Range Working Group’s meeting is informational only and not designed to gather public input.

CPW staff will set specific goals and evaluate long-term management plans for the range, utilizing the recommendations of the Basalt Shooting Range Working Group.