Meet Your Liftie: Kayla Overfield

Name: Kayla Overfield

Hometown: Boulder

Lift location: Silver Queen Gondola, Aspen Mountain

What brought you to Aspen? Well, I love the mountains, I love being outside and I love being around energetic people and it’s just perfect and it’s a happy place, and I need that in my life.

Do you live in Aspen? I live in Glenwood. I love it, it’s a great commute though because I get an hour up and an hour down of just me time.

Are you a skier or a snowboarder? I ski. I grew up skiing so now I’m back on the slopes again and it feels good.

What has surprised you the most about Aspen? I mean, I knew it was beautiful, but working here and getting to see the mountains everyday ,it’s just so nostalgic, it’s just a really beautiful place. And surprisingly, I guess not too surprising, all the people have been really nice and so awesome and so helpful; I love the community.

How do you stay warm? I try to stay moving, that’s the key for me, staying moving and layering up. A good pair of gloves, a good pair of boots and Smartwool socks.

Who chooses the music that plays at the lifts? We put on the XM radio and if someone has a preference we’ll throw some tunes on as long as they’re good.