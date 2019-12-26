Meet your Liftie: Jake Bunnett

Name: Jake Bunnett

Hometown: Dallas

Lift location: Sheer Bliss, Snowmass

What brought you to Aspen? I came here two and a half years ago to ski.

Are you a skier or a snowboarder? I first skied when I was about 4-years-old. My parents used to bring us up to Colorado for ski trips during spring break.

What has surprised you the most about Aspen? The summer season. Hiking and going wherever. You can sort of adventure and check things out that are blocked off in the winters. But it’s beautiful in either season.

What does a good night out in Aspen consist of? A good Belly Up show and hanging out with friends before and or after the show. The Belly Up always gets really good artists.

What’s your most memorable interaction with a guest so far? There is a guy named Jim who used to come up to Sam’s Knob on the dot every morning when I would open and he would be there 5 or 10 minutes early. I’d have a good talk with him three or four days out of my work week. He’s a good guy and a quality interaction each time. It’s always good to get to know people who ski every day.

How do you stay warm working outside? Layering. Definitely layering. And I have Ramen every day. The warm chicken broth is prime for keeping you warm in the cold, windy days here at Sheer Bliss.

How do you stave off boredom? Good music. Music is very important and keeps you moving.

What’s the best music to play at the lifts? Anything upbeat is my go-to, something that keeps the day driving forward. And 93.5 (KTND) is a real hit with a lot of the customers. Everybody loves the golden oldies.

What’s the best thing about the job? The best part can also be the worst part. It’s awesome being up here on the mountain. That being said, it’s really rough working on the mountain when there’s 6 to 7 inches falling around you and you really want to be out there and everybody’s like ‘Aw, you should get out there.’ And I’m like, ‘Trust me, I would get out there for a lap or two, I’d be there in a heartbeat.’

Where can people expect to find you working on the mountain? This season, Sheer Bliss. Last year, I was at Sam’s Knob; the season before that at Alpine Springs.