McWilliams: Don’t believe there are enough in metals to support green energy

Regardless of what the two Fred Malos may write in their ubiquitous letters to the editor, and regardless what the Aspen Institute may publish via Aspen Journalism articles, the Green New Deal is a fool’s errand!

There are not enough metals in Mother Earth (such as lithium, copper, zinc, cobalt, vanadium, etc.) for the raw materials needed to manufacture the new energy economy of solar, wind and electric vehicles in order to replace oil, natural gas and coal. Not even close!

Wake up, America! The currently-known, global-mineral reserves will not be sufficient to supply enough metals to manufacture the planned non-fossil-fuel industrial systems.

For instance, current global reserves of copper are 880 million tons. But 4.5 billion tons of copper are required just to manufacture one generation of renewable technology.

Carl L. McWilliams





Glenwood Springs