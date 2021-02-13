McClure Pass outside of Carbondale closing Saturday because of avalanche danger

A 10-mile section of Highway 133 south of Carbondale over McClure Pass will be closed overnight Saturday because of avalanche conditions, officials said Saturday.

The Pass, which starts near Marble and tops out at 8,755 feet, will close at 7 p.m. Saturday and the reopening has not been set, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a travel alert.

The closure starts just past the turnoff for Marble and over the top of the pass in both directions.

“The safety closure is due to avalanche conditions,” CDOT said in an update Saturday. “No eastbound or westbound traffic will be allowed between Mile Points 36 and 46. CDOT crews are monitoring the area and will assess conditions again (Sunday) morning.”