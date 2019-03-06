McClure Pass near Redstone closed overnight because of avalanche danger

McClure Pass on Highway 133 near Marble is closed Wednesday night because of avalanche danger, CDOT said.

McClure Pass south of Carbondale is closed because of avalanche danger, officials said late Wednesday night.

The pass, which is near Marble and 25 miles south of Carbondale on Highway 133, will reopen Thursday morning, according to a Pitkin County alert sent Wednesday night. The pass is in the southwest corner of the county near the border with Gunnison County.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.