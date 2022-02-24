McClure Pass closed due to avalanche
UPDATE: The Colorado Department of Transportation now estimates it will be 6:30 p.m. before McClure Pass south of Carbondale can be reopened.
Colorado Highway 133 is closed over McClure Pass between Buzzard Divide Road (mile point 37) and Marble Road (MP 46), CoTrip.org reports Thursday.
