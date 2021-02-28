Mayor, council members to be elected in Aspen on Tuesday

Election judges verify signatures on ballots in the basement of City Hall on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Aspen residents have just over a day left to cast their votes for mayor and two City Council members.

Election Day for the city of Aspen municipal election is Tuesday, and ballots will be accepted until 7 p.m.

There is a drop box located in front of City Hall on Galena Street where ballots can be dropped. Voting in person in City Hall is available on a limited basis and COVID-19 protocols will be followed. In-person voting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m on Election Day.

Anyone with questions or needs a new ballot can email the City Clerk’s Office at elections@cityofaspen.com .

Residents who are not registered to vote can do so up until Election Day. On Election Day, the Pitkin County Clerk’s Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to handle last-minute voter registrations. More information is available on the county’s website .

There are currently just over 6,100 registered voters in Aspen.

City Clerk Nicole Henning said Friday afternoon that her office has received over 1,000 ballots thus far.

There are eight candidates vying for two seats open on council, which are each four-year terms.

Incumbent Ward Hauenstein is attempting to retain his seat.

Aspen Mayor Torre is defending his seat against challenger Lee Mulcahy.

The second seat open on council is currently occupied by Councilwoman Ann Mullins, who is serving her second and final term, due to term limits.

City Council candidates must earn 45%, plus one, of the vote to win a seat, per the city’s home rule charter. For the mayor, it is 50%, plus one.

It’s likely that one council candidate will meet that threshold, but a second one getting that many votes given the crowded field is unlikely, according to city officials.

If that’s the case, there will be a runoff election between the top two vote-getters. That election would occur April 6.