May snowstorm causes I-70 closures, hazardous driving conditions in high country

Passerby Cristy Artaz snapped this picture of the rock slide in Glenwood Canyon just west of the Shoshone Power Plant.

Cristy Artaz/Courtesy Photo

UPDATE — Eastbound lanes of I-70 are currently open through Glenwood Canyon and one westbound lane has now been opened, following the Tuesday morning rock slide.

—-

Interstate 70 eastbound through Vail Pass in now open after a safety closure went into effect at 7 a.m. Tuesday due to weather from a May snowstorm that is creating hazardous road conditions in the high country.

The closure area was between mile markers 176 and 180, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s CoTrip.org, where the latest road conditions for I-70 and other Colorado highways can be found.

According to a tweet sent out by Colorado State Patrol in Eagle, both eastbound and westbound lanes on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon are closed due to a large rockslide.

#BREAKING UPDATE



Both Eastbound and Westbound Interstate 70 is CLOSED through the #GlenwoodCanyon.



CMV's going westbound are to stage at the Dotsero Truck Parking (Exit 133)#COtraffic — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 21, 2019

Reports on the local Roaring Fork Road and Weather Facebook page also indicate a traffic backup on eastbound I-70 in South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs, also about 7 a.m. this morning, due to a crash.

According to CDOT, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the mountains of Summit and Eagle counties through midnight tonight. Eight to 18 inches of snow is forecast, and motorists are advised that chain and traction laws are in effect, and safety closures should be anticipated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.

