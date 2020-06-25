Max Godomsky takes young lacrosse career to Wheaton College’s DIII program

Max Godomsky is a difference maker. Maybe not in terms of on-field productivity, but he’s the sort of player who made the Aspen High School lacrosse team better as a whole. And that’s largely why he was one of the senior captains for the Skiers this past spring.

“He’s going to do everything he can to make the people surrounding him better and his team better. He is the epitome of a team player,” second-year AHS boys lacrosse coach Tommy Cox said. “Max is by no means the most skilled player on the team — and he is very good, don’t get me wrong — but he’s the guy that just by purely being there makes every other player on the field up their efforts and play better.”

Like the rest of the spring sport athletes, Godomsky wasn’t able to finish out his senior season with his teammates because of the coronavirus pandemic. Seasons were first delayed before being canceled outright, meaning an early and unsatisfying end to many competitive careers.

This was difficult for Godomsky to take in, but there is a silver lining considering his career is just getting underway. Part of the AHS class of 2020, Godomsky will attend Wheaton College in Massachusetts next year, where he will be part of the Lyons NCAA Division III men’s lacrosse program.

“I’m stoked. It’s going to be awesome, especially after losing our senior season here,” Godomsky said. “It’s not the same guys, which is going to suck, but it’s also an opportunity to build new relationships and new experiences and further myself as a leader.”

Support Local Journalism Donate

Godomsky is actually fairly new to the sport, as he only began to play lacrosse competitively when he moved to Aspen ahead of his freshman season. This past spring would have been his first as a bonafide starter for the Skiers.

However, lacrosse is certainly in his blood. His mother, Heidi, played college lacrosse at William & Mary and later coached at Colby College. The family, which includes Max’s two younger brothers, moved to the valley after their father, Mark Godomsky, took over as the executive director of the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

“I’d always dreamed I was going to ski in college. Then I stopped doing that my junior year after I hurt myself,” said Max Godomsky, who along with his brothers typically played baseball in the spring growing up. “It wasn’t really until I decided I didn’t want baseballs being thrown at me anymore that I wanted to go find something else. A little more fast paced, which I enjoy a lot more.”

Godomsky was a little late in picking colleges. He ultimately narrowed it down to five — he knew he wanted to return to his roots on the East Coast — and eventually had three of those schools’ respective lacrosse programs get back to him about playing. Ultimately, Wheaton offered him a roster spot and Godomsky made his commitment to the school back in November.

He’s likely to continue on as a midfielder, much like he was with the Skiers, and possibly serve as the Lyons’ faceoff man.

“He’s got this East Coast lacrosse mentality that is in his bloodline, so to speak. That’s just a whole another level of effort and wanting it,” Cox said. “Max will continue to develop into an unbelievable athlete and especially lacrosse player. That’s attributed to his mom and more importantly the mentality he has of, ‘I’m not going to stop until I get better.’”

Wheaton is located in Norton, which is just south of Boston and just down the road from Foxborough and Gillette Stadium, home of the NFL’s New England Patriots. Which is good considering Godomsky a huge fan of the Pats, as well as the Red Sox and Bruins. The downside is he’ll have to drive a bit to ski, but he does have many friends near Sunday River Resort in Maine, and his grandfather still lives near Sugarloaf.

He plans to study business at Wheaton, and possibly minor in psychology, although his mind is hardly made up.

Outside of wanting to continue to play lacrosse, that is. Godomsky is the first player to move on to play in college under Cox’s short tenure as head coach.

“Being on the field, he is going to hustle for you. He’s going to be out there,” Cox said. “Max is going to become the best player on the field and I have no doubt about that.”

acolbert@aspentimes.com