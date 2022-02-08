Master plan eyes improvements to Aspen Ice Garden, rec center

Master plans for the aging Aspen Ice Garden and the Aspen Recreation Center are underway now that City Council has approved a contract with two architecture firms.

Council on Tuesday approved a contract with Rowland & Broughton and Perkin & Will for $148,345 for the completion of a comprehensive facility master plan, with a contingency budget of $16,655.

During 2022 budget talks last fall, council was told that the recreation department was seeking contractors for a master plan for the ice garden and the ARC, according to Cory Vander Veen, the city’s recreation director.

The master plan will look at the exterior and interior of the ice garden, as well as the interior of the ARC.

There are four phases of the project, with the first one examining previous recreation plans and reports, including the outdoor pool that was approved and funded in 2009.





That project was put on hold due to city funding concerns during the economic recession.

The other project that was planned and approved was the ARC upstairs fitness center expansion with cardio equipment and gymnasium.

The firms will provide a feasibility study for both of those plans, according to Vander Veen.

During that discovery phase, the firms will conduct discussion sessions with key focus groups to determine the community recreational needs and wants, according to Vander Veen.

They will create surveys, host focus group sessions, community meetings and site walk-throughs to determine needs and wants.

The result will be master plans with recommendations for the ice garden and for the ARC, along with initial designs and renovation plans with estimated construction costs.

The project is planned to start in late February and be completed before September 2022.

