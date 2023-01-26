Massage therapist trial delayed as more allegations in Basalt case roll in

Nathaniel D. Gordon was arrested in 2021 on accusations of improperly touching a massage client in Basalt.

Court proceedings against a former massage therapist at the WIN Health Institute in Basalt, who was arrested in 2021, have been delayed.

On bond, Nathanial Gordon, of Newcastle, had an arraignment scheduled in the 5th Judicial District Court in Eagle on Jan. 23. However, the date was moved due to a steady stream of incoming new information and accusations.

Public defender Carolin Whippo said the case had originally been set for trial with a private attorney. However, in November, she took over Gordon’s case. She said catching up with all the details and ongoing complications has been difficult.

“There is a huge volume of discovery in this case,” she said. “I feel like we keep getting more trickling in all the time.”

Gordon was arrested by Basalt Police in November 2021 after a woman reported that he had inappropriately touched her during a massage at the WIN Health Institute in Basalt. By January 2022, charges against him were piling up, and the list of alleged victims grew to eight women.





On Jan. 28, 2022, the Basalt Police Department posted a notice, written by Lt. Aaron Munch on Facebook, asking for more victims to speak out under the suspicion that more people might have been allegedly touched inappropriately by Gordon during massage sessions.

At the Eagle County Justice Center in April 2022, 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum said charges against Gordon stacked higher, with the number of alleged victims rising from eight to 11.

He now faces at least 21 counts, including invasion of privacy, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual assault. Alleged incidents reach back to 2015.

Gordon’s arraignment was rescheduled to March 20 to give the defense more time. While awaiting his arraignment, he will remain on bond.

In November 2021, following his arrest, he was released from Eagle County Jail on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. Under his bond, he was prohibited from contacting alleged victims or practicing massage therapy while the case is active.

The original conditions of his bond will continue until his March 20 arraignment.