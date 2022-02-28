Masks now optional on Aspen School District buses
CDC update states face coverings no longer required buses, vans operated by school systems
Masks are now optional on Aspen School District buses, according to a Feb. 27 announcement from the district.
The change follows an update late last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Effective February 25, 2022, CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs,” according to the CDC’s website.
