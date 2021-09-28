Mask mandate, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test at Wheeler in effect next month

The city of Aspen’s mask mandate inside of the Wheeler Opera House and the requirement of proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry will take effect no later than Oct. 15.

Aspen City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution that solidifies direction it gave to City Manager Sara Ott on Monday that in order to protect public health, pandemic protocols are necessary for large gatherings during performances.

The resolution, which passed 4-1, designates Ott to “issue formal rules and regulations regarding the attendance, working and/or volunteering at any performance or other event, public or private, at the Wheeler Opera House, which rules shall, at a minimum, require either proof of vaccination 14 days before the performance or event or proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was administered by a third party testing provider within the previous 72 hours. In addition, the rules shall require all persons on the Wheeler premises to wear face coverings, unless prevented pursuant to a medical exemption or unless performing on stage,” the document reads.

Councilwoman Rachel Richards dissented, saying she wanted the mandate to go further and had previously advocated for proof of vaccination only and no tests.

The new rules take effect no later than Oct. 15 and will remain in effect until April 15, 2022, unless council decides otherwise.