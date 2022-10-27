Mary Poppins flies into Aspen’s District Theater beginning Nov. 4

Actors rehearse on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2022, ahead of the Aspen Community Theatre's version of Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins at the District Theater in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Hang onto your hats: Everyone’s favorite, practically perfect British nanny is flying into town. Opening on Nov. 4 at the District Theater, Aspen Community Theatre (ACT) presents the musical Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.

Most of us were introduced to the beloved nanny through the 1964 Disney-produced, musical film Mary Poppins, starring Julie Andrews (her feature-film debut) and Dick Van Dyke, who appeared as Bert, her jolly best friend/street painter/chimney sweep.

The film was a critical and commercial success, garnering 13 Academy Award nominations and five wins, making Andrews an Oscar winner and a bonafide star, ensuring kids would be singing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious ” for generations to come. At the box office, it grossed over $31 million in its initial run and went on to be so successful that Walt Disney used the huge profits to buy land in central Florida and finance construction of Walt Disney World.

To say it had an impact on pop-culture would be an understatement.

“Mary Poppins has always been this film that my family absolutely loved. My dad watched it growing up, and it is one of our family’s favorite films. I love Julie Andrews, and to be called for it was amazing. I am thrilled to be playing her,” said 16 year-old Aspen High student Jessica Vesey, who is set to play Poppins in ACT’s production.





Vesey is originally from the East of England region of Norwich but relocated here with her family as a child. She’s been active in drama, choir and dance since she can remember and has appeared in several Aspen High theater productions. Being cast at 16 for this role was beyond her wildest dreams.

“When I got it, I was so shocked because I thought, ‘they will never cast a 16-year-old,'” she said.

She admits it’s a challenge to juggle high school and everything but says she’s so grateful and happy to be on stage with so many talented adults.

“I can’t wait to go to rehearsals every day,” she said.

Her co-star Bryan Edelman, who plays Bert, shares a similar sentiment.

“This has been a show that I have wanted to do since I was 10. I remember watching the movie with my mom and wanting to be Dick Van Dyke. This is a dream come true,” he said.

Edelman was born in Glenwood Springs and went to high school in New Castle but was living in Southern California pursuing his acting career when he got the casting call. When he heard that ACT was putting on Mary Poppins and that his former co-star in Beauty and the Beast and former director of education and outreach for Theater Aspen, Graham Northrup, was directing the musical, he packed his bags and moved back home.

“Theater is oxygen – it is one of the most personal mediums in terms of artistic expression. You are out there in front of an audience; you have to bury yourself. And, there is nothing like Aspen Community Theatre. It’s Broadway in the Rockies. I’m blown away by the level of craft that goes into these productions,” he said.

For those unfamiliar with Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins, the musical, based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film (which opened on Broadway in 2004 and ran for over 2,500 performances), the stage adaptation is not a total replica of the film. While it follows the same storyline, it is slightly darker in tone and delves deeper into themes of love, loss and what it means to be a family. It’s a message that Northrup is excited for the Aspen audience to experience.

“One of the reasons we chose this play is because it has such broad appeal, both from the audience and the talent who want to be a part of it. And it’s a good story. The story is something we all need right now. The musical is colorful, bold and brash, but the story that is cocooned in this big, bright storytelling is about coming together and realizing what’s important — and that is family, by blood or by bond,” Northrup said.

Not only that, but Mary Poppins, Bert and two other cast members will fly.

“It wouldn’t be Mary Poppins if we didn’t see her fly! For this production, they actually raised funds to get the right company to get four people flying in the show. I’m excited for the audience to experience the magic and the wonder — especially the younger audience,” he said.

From stellar acting to dynamic musical numbers to experiencing this beloved story with family and community members, young or old, there seems to be something for everyone in this show.

You just have to show up, let go and remember, Anything can happen if you let it…

If you go… What: Aspen Community Theatre Presents: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins.

When: Nov. 4-6 & 11-13

Where: Aspen District Theater

Tickets: $15-$30

More info: https://www.aspencommunitytheatre.org/marypoppins

