Martha Stewart to return for Food & Wine Classic

After making her Food & Wine Classic debut last year, Martha Stewart is set to return to Aspen for the annual event in June, organizers announced Thursday.

Despite feeling under the weather, Stewart hosted her first event at the Classic in June, and fans of the longtime home decor and cooking maven packed the ballroom at the St. Regis on the Classic’s opening day. The line, which started at 8 a.m. for the 10 a.m. seminar, stretched through the hotel’s hallways then up and down Mill Street.

Stewart’s charm and dry wit were on full display during her only seminar at her inaugural classic. Stewart gave a 45-minute how-to on “Summer Entertaining,” and while people came for the lessons, they left with a smile after a barrage of one-liners and stories all while making a clambake with lobsters, a dessert and three summer drinks.

“The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is the most important weekend of the year for our team and our culinary community, and we’re thrilled to bring the brand to life and share the best of what’s new and next in food and drink with 5,000 passionate fans,” Food & Wine editor-in-chief Hunter Lewis said in a news statement. “As always, we’re assembling the country’s most talented chefs, winemakers and tastemakers in the gorgeous mountains of Aspen, and that alchemy of people and place add up to a world-class event unlike anything else.”

New for the 2020 Classic will be the first seminar that will discuss non-alcoholic drinks. The classic, which will be in its 38th year in Aspen, is set for June 19 to 21 and tickets ($1,600 for three-day weekend passes) go on sale Thursday.

Also on this year’s schedule is the return of the Best New Chefs dinner on Saturday night, June 20. It will offer tasting dishes from each of the 2020 Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chefs.

There are more than 80 seminars planned, according to organizers, and hosted by culinary stars including Rick Bayless, Richard Blais, Justin Chapple, Stephanie Izard, Kwame Onwauchi, Jacques and Claudine Pépin, Nancy Silverton, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Andrew Zimmern along with wine, beverage and beer experts Ariel Arce, Shayn Bjornholm, Andy Chabot, Ray Isle, David Keck, Amanda McCrossin, Garrett Oliver, Mark Oldman, Ivy Mix, June Rodil, Sabato Sagaria, Leslie Sbrocco, Bobby Stuckey, Laura Werlin, Josh Wesson, and Kelli White.

