Marshalls store prepares for Glenwood Springs grand opening

Fans of “name brands without name-brand prices,” as the slogan goes, may take an interest in the Glenwood Meadows shopping center’s latest retail addition.

On March 14, Marshalls will host its grand opening from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. at its new location at 125 E. Meadows Drive.

To celebrate its new location, Marshalls says it will donate $10,000 to the Advocate Safehouse Project, a Glenwood Springs-based shelter and support program for victims of domestic abuse.

The new chain clothing store is in part of the space formerly occupied by Sports Authority before that chain of sporting goods stores went bankrupt in 2016.

Taking up the other portion of that space will be the new Natural Grocers, now operating as Vitamin Cottage on the other end of the shopping center next to Target.

“Our newest store in Glenwood will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on trend, and brand-name merchandise, at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for,” Marshalls President Tim Miner said in a press release announcing the opening plans. “We’re excited to bring this experience to a new neighborhood.”

According to the release, Marshalls’ new store location encompasses 18,500 square feet. Marshalls’ regular store hours are slated to run between 9:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

“With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find values that are surprising and unexpected every time they shop,” Miner said in the release.

Founded in 1987, the nonprofit agency Advocate Safehouse Project provides services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and teen dating violence in Garfield County.

Marshalls said its move into the community will add approximately 60 full- and part-jobs to the area’s economy.

Marshalls has been in operation for over 40 years and has over 1,000 stores in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, according to the release.

“The Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping,” the press release stated.

Marshalls is known for carrying brand-name and designer clothing for men, women and children, plus footwear, beauty accessories and home merchandise.

