Maroon Creek, Castle Creek roads close for winter season

Maroon Creek and Castle Creek roads will close for the season Wednesday morning, Pitkin County officials announced Tuesday.

The Maroon Creek Road, which ends at the Maroon Bells parking area, will be closed just before the Forest Service building past Aspen Highlands.

Castle Creek Road will be closed at Ashcroft, about 11 miles up the road from the roundabout on Highway 82. There are also other local closures on the roads above Castle Creek, including Aspen Mountain/Summer Road.

The main roads are expected to reopen May 15.