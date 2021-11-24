Mark your calendar: Winter activations return to Snowmass Village this week

Seven skiable acres on opening day notwithstanding, winter is back in action in Snowmass Village if the events calendar is any indication: Some seasonal activities like Snowmass S’mores and the Mountain Mission scavenger hunt return this week, with most programming slated to kick off in early December.

In the meantime, access to Elk Camp via the gondola is free on Thursday and Friday; starting Saturday, it costs $40 for adults and $30 for children, teens and seniors.

Parking in the slopeside village lots, however, is no longer free: starting on Thanksgiving Day, access to the numbered lots requires a winter permit for all but the timed spaces in Lot 6 and the upper half of Lot 5. Parking in the Base Village garage is free for the first hour and $5 an hour after that, up to a maximum of $30 per day, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking in Town Park and the Brush Creek Park and Ride is free and bus service is back on winter schedules.

OPENING DAY REPRISALS

Snowmass Guest Services Bob Post, left, hands out slices of King Cake to people a the s’mores cart in the Snowmass Mall during Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Snowmass S’mores return to their roast-your-own-marshmallow roots on Thanksgiving Day with daily distribution throughout the winter at 3:30 p.m. in the Snowmass Mall and Base Village. Keep an eye out for the Snowmass Tourism carts that look like giant marshmallows. The DIY kits are back after last year’s pre-packaged treats made the rounds, so you’ll also want to stay on the lookout for a prime fire pit roasting spot to get those marshmallows toasted (or burnt, as the case may be).

Also back for the beginning of the season is the Snowmass Mountain Mission scavenger hunt, which incorporates trivia and tasks to win a prize. Participants can download the Eventzee app on their phones and use the event code “Snowmass” to participate.





LIGHT IT UP

A short fireworks display for New Years Eve in Snowmass Village on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Snowmass Luminescence will return this year with new and familiar light art displays on Fanny Hill from Dec. 16-Feb. 27. Installations include “Electric Dandelions,” which look like giant flowers during the day and like fireworks at night and “The Wave,” which features five hundred suspended orbs and an audiovisual experience to create a sculptural wave. Luminescence lights up around sunset and stays illuminated until 9 p.m.

Monthly fireworks displays are back in the village, with shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve and a date to be announced in January, plus more pyrotechnics on Feb. 6, March 1, and April 8.

ART IN ACTION

Multimedia artist Thomas Barlow constructs a chainsaw ice sculpture in Snowmass Mall on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. The intricate snowflakes were created using a computer. Barlow will be creating work twice a month through March, tentatively. Barlow is planning to create a mammoth, an interactive gondola cab, and a logo at The Collective with different words and a bench. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Award-winning photographs from this year’s RedBull Illume Image Quest will be on display on Fanny Hill from Dec. 4-Jan. 2. The annual adventure and action sports photography contest received more than 41,000 submissions to cull down to 256 semifinalists, 56 finalists, 11 category winners and one overall winner in the competition.

Snowmass ice sculptures will begin cropping up around the village on Dec. 8 and will continue to evolve through March 2 as natural forces and local artist Thomas Barlow continue to shape the displays. Barlow will conduct live demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, Jan. 19 and March 2 on the Snowmass Mall and on Dec. 29 and February 9 in Base Village.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center continues to offer art-making events as well as gallery exhibitions, visiting artist lectures, artist-in-residence programs and workshops. Winter offerings include Holiday Wreath-Making on Dec. 2 and Sip-and-Sketch classes on Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 10 and March 10; visit http://www.andersonranch.org/events/ for more information.

SHARPEN YOUR SKATES

Local Teka Catron, left, holds the hand of Amelia Schmitt, 2, alongside Makenzie Shmitt, 7, Hazel Cavender, 2, and Tyler Schmitt, 5, at the Snowmass Ice Rink in Base Village on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The group lives in Carbondale but come up to Snowmass to ski and skate. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Free ice skating on the rink outside the Collective in Base Village will be contingent on weather conditions and cooler temperatures with eyes on an early December opening. Once open, skating and rentals will be available daily from 1-9 p.m.

The Game of Stones curling series is slated to kick off at the Base Village rink on Dec. 2 with weekly games on Thursday afternoons from 3-5 p.m. through February, so long as weather and temperatures cooperate; discos will pop up on Saturdays throughout the season.

The ice rink at Town Park — also free — is likewise waiting on cooler temps before opening for the season. Keep an eye out for an announcement from the Snowmass Village Recreation Center social media accounts for that opening.

IS THIS MIC ON?

Charlie Lichtenfeld, 12, dances to the live music from Bradman & the Flying Tourettes of Berzerkerstan on the Tower Stage on the Snowmass Mall on Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Lichtenfeld absolutely loves music, according to his mother, and enjoys the music in between his breaks skiing with Challenge Aspen. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Music on the Mall features live music on Thursdays at the Tower Stage on the Snowmass Mall from Dec. 2-April 14. Performances feature local musicians from the Roaring Fork Valley, with music from 2:30-4:30 p.m. in December, January and February and 3-5 p.m. in March and April.

Live music will also be back in Base Village with performances throughout the season. Also keep an eye out for the return of the Wednesday night stand-up comedy series at The Collective in January; the summer lineup of the series featured a stacked slate of sellout shows.

The Collective also continues to host chess club meetings on Monday nights and bingo on Thursday nights.

