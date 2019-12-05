The 2019 High Country Gift Guide

FOR THE AFICIONADO

SilverStick Wallet Dugout

Sturdy, inconspicuous and sleek, SilverStick is the dugout of choice for the day-to-day and is so compact it fits in the palm of your hand. Designed in Boulder and handcrafted in the United States from Horween leather and European veg-tanned hides, its just-released wallet version holds the signature SilverStick one-hitter pipe, flower container, lighter, poker, and filters with a flap on the back to hold your ID, cash, and a credit card. $99, thesilverstick.com

FOR THE FOODIE

Binske Cannabis-Infused Truffle Olive Oil

Known as the only cannabis brand in the world with access to Maranon cacao in Peru, which The New York Times called the rarest in the world, Binske’s flavored honeys and olive oils are just as delicious. And for the holiday season only, a limited run of cannabis-infused (10 milligrams per serving) truffle olive oil will be available in dispensaries across Colorado. $25, binske.com

FOR THE FASHIONISTA

Edie Parker Flower Lil’ Edie Bag

Earlier this year, accessories designer Brett Heyman debuted a cannabis offshoot of her popular acrylic purse collection Edie Parker. While everything in her haute head shop is covetable, the Lil’ Edie Bag is perfect for party season to stash a pack of pre-rolls in high style. $395, edieparkerflower.com

FOR THE JETSETTER

Another Room New Kit

Designed and hand-sewn in Vancouver, British Columbia, Another Room’s New Kit is all you need to smoke weed wherever you land. The clear carrying case comes complete with a signature Doob Tube, Joint Locker, and smell-proof pouch for flower with tons of extra room for more supplies. Surfaceless? The door of the bag doubles as a makeshift rolling tray. $88, anotherroom.io

FOR THE ENTERTAINER

Higher Standards x Jonathan Adler Table Set

The self-described “aesthetic libertine” and potter has played with cannabis culture long before legalization made it in vogue, but it’s never looked chicer than in his collaboration with luxury accessories retailer Higher Standards. Available in either the “Hash” or “Smolder” motif, the complete handmade ceramic collection includes a set of four coasters, valet tray, square tray, catchall and triangle stash box. $320 (pieces sold separately), higherstandards.com

FOR THE GEARHEAD

Mister Green x DangleBong

In collaboration with Mister Green and the introduction of its new outdoor GEAR line, Dangle Supply has created a limited-edition, custom painted titanium adventure bong that includes a rubber stopper, machined titanium bowl and branded carabiner. Dubbed the DangleBong, the camp mug-esque construction is indestructible, non-corroding, and was developed by a professional mountain biker and a bicycle designer/engineer. $139, green-mister.com

FOR THE NEWBIE

‘Higher Etiquette’

When it comes to minding your marijuana manners, look no further than Emily Post’s great-great-granddaughter herself for a go-to guide on modern cannabis culture. Throughout the text filled with historical anecdotes, scientific facts and insider lingo, it’s apparent that author Lizzie Post is a true connoisseur, effectively and humorously educating consumers on how to navigate every situation from dispensaries to dinner parties. $18.99, higheretiquette.com

FOR THE TECHIE

Firefly 2+

Experience the plant in its purest form (and without the worry of what’s in concentrates) with Firefly’s latest device. An upgraded version of its convection technology, this dry herb vaporizer only heats up when inhaled to maximize flavor and is ready to use in three seconds. Plus it’s powered by touch sensors (compatible with the free Firefly mobile app) and is super easy to load and clean. $249.95, thefirefly.com

FOR THE STRESSED

Blue Willow Winter Wellness Set

Handmade in Aspen, Blue Willow’s beautifully bottled trio features a Body Balm, Body Oil, and Bath Soak — each infused with 150 milligrams of CBD oil. As the daughter of an herbalist, founder and maker Harmony Bowman puts the purest botanicals into every heavenly-scented batch. $160, thisisbluewillow.com

