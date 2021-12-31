High Country: The top 10 cannabis strains of 2021
Smokey Town, the Roaring Fork Valley’s resource for expert reviews, shares their picks.
High Country
The annual onslaught of “best of” lists that hit our newsfeeds every December has arrived, but most of them still don’t feel quite right as the pandemic lingers over a second ski season. After another challeng-ing year for most of us, one top 10 list that can help? The best cannabis.
In 2018, High Country met Smokey Town (smokey.town), a Basalt-based startup that provides an in-depth database of reviews for cannabis varietals found on-shelf at dispensaries from Aspen to Glenwood Springs. Since its launch, it remains the most thorough resource for finding the cream of the local crop.
Smokey Town’s co-founders, who’ve requested anonymity from the beginning, reflected, “2021 was a year for wellness and terpenes. Some of the ways growers are working with plant genetics to bring out specific scents and flavors are simply out of this world. We saw (area cannabis companies) taking more control of their inventory and how it’s displayed, portrayed and stored.”
Working with a roster of more than 20 partners and expert judges year-round, Smokey Town scours eve-ry dispensary to compile detailed effect information after every session. There are currently close to 300 strain reviews available and subscribers of the Smokey Town e-newsletter receive an update in their in-box as soon as a new strain is added to the database.
“Packaging has also gotten more elevated with beautiful glass containers, which helps the flower cure better — if you ever get headaches after smoking, (that means) it has a bad, less-than-fresh cure,” added the Smokey Town team. “Labels are increasingly important, too, and carefully educate the consumers on the potential benefits of each strain. We’ve seen transactions move faster (in-store) with pre-packaged products. And Colorado budtenders brought in another year of record sales.”
According to the Colorado Department of Revenue’s (CDOR) latest marijuana sales, tax and fee revenue report released earlier this month, $1.9 billion of cannabis was sold from January to October of 2021 with $11.88 billion in total sales since adult-use was legalized in 2014. CDOR accounted for $392.9 million received in taxes and fees during the same period in 2021, which is allocated to health care, health edu-cation, substance abuse prevention, treatment programs and law enforcement.
Tax revenue comes collectively from the state sales tax (2.9%), the state retail marijuana sales tax (15%) on retail marijuana sold in stores and the state retail marijuana excise tax (15%) on wholesale or transfers of retail marijuana; fee revenue comes from marijuana license and application fees.
As we wind down 2021, we turned to Smokey Town again for High Country’s fourth annual top 10 rank-ings of the best strains they smoked this year — and where to shop for them in the Roaring Fork Valley.
1. SKYWALKER OG (SHIFT)
Type: Indica Hybrid
Benefits: Relaxing, pain, migraine and anxiety relief
Shop: Dalwhinnie Farms, 108 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-429-8830, dalwhinnie.com
2. JET FUEL
Type: Sativa
Benefits: Productivity, inspiration, creativity and engaged focus
Shop: The Green Joint, 720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925- 6468, thegreenjoint.com
3. MAC & CHEESE
Type: Sativa
Benefits: Uplifting, engaged focus, smile- and euphoria-inducing
Shop: Roots Rx, 400 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, 970-900-9333, rootsrxstores.com
4. DAY GLO OG
Type: Hybrid
Benefits: Energizing and social
Shop: Silverpeak, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-925-4372, silverpeakcannabis.com
5. MAI TAI #4
Type: Indica
Benefits: Carefree mindset, stress and tension relief
Shop: Best Day Ever, 520 E. Cooper Ave., Aspen, 970-429-8637, bestdayevercannabis.com
6. CHERRY HILLS (VERITAS)
Type: Hybrid
Benefits: Relaxation and pain relief
Shop: Tumbleweed, 304 CO-133, Carbondale, 970-510-3065, tumbleweed420.com
7. SWEET SWEET
Type: Sativa Hybrid
Benefits: Energizing, happy mindset, stress and headache relief
Shop: Rocky Mountain High, 615 Buggy Circle, Carbondale, 970-963- 4669, rockymountainhigh.co
8. LUCKY CHARMS
Type: Sativa Hybrid
Benefits: Joyous mindset, social and celebratory
Shop: The Green Joint, 720 E. Durant Ave., Aspen, 970-925-6468, thegreenjoint.com
9. GOLDEN GOAT
Type: Sativa Hybrid
Benefits: Energizing and motivating
Shop: Native Roots, 308 S. Hunter St., Aspen, 970-429-4443, nativerootscannabis.com
10. STARDAWG (SHIFT)
Type: Hybrid
Benefits: Carefree mindset and lightweight for the occasional or new smoker
Shop: Dalwhinnie Farms, 108 S. Mill St., Aspen, 970-429-8830, dalwhinnie.com
Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @bykatieshapiro.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
High Country: The top 10 cannabis strains of 2021
After another challenging year for most of us, what’s one top 10 list that can help? The best cannabis. The annual High Country/Smokey Town best-of 2021 strains in the Roaring Fork Valley is here.