High Country: The best new CBD skincare products of 2021 (so far)

Keep your summer glow intact with these tried-and-tested, plant-based beauty picks
As the summer season winds down, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how to streamline your skincare routine to keep that sun-kissed glow and stay protected from the elements all year long.
I might be biased (and, yes, I test cannabis products as part of my job) but over the past few years, I’ve transitioned to an all-CBD-based face and body regimen (with the exception of Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 and EltaMD sunscreen). The result? My clearest and healthiest complexion to date.
With BDSA’s recent trend report forecasting the CBD beauty segment of the market to reach $720 million this year alone — a 60% increase over 2020 and representing just 10% of the total CBD market — the number of new brands and product launches to consider buying — often at a high price tag — is overwhelming.
Whether you are looking to make a complete switch to CBD or want to try just one step at a time, here are the nine best cannabis beauty launches of 2021 (so far) to help narrow your search — each tried-and-tested in the challenging and drying environment of the high alpine.
Botanika Life
Vitamin C + Squalane + CBD Skin Elixir
This antioxidant-rich formula combines three superstar ingredients — vitamin C, squalane and CBD — to create a natural skin brightener, which targets dark spots and reduces signs of aging. Best used after moisturizer and under makeup in your morning routine, Botanika Life’s newest serum is infused with 1,000 milligrams of full-spectrum CBD extract, which helps with hydration and restore natural radiance. And don’t forget to layer with sunscreen after you apply to improve sun protection. $95, botanikalife.com
