High Country: The 6 best cannabis-infused salves for sore ski legs

Fuel-up for the day before you head over to the gondola (and especially before Bonnie’s opens) with a Go Green Scramble ($15) at Spring Café. A staple on its heavenly, healthy menu since 2015, this egg or tofu omelette is packed with kale, broccoli and green onion with a side of hemp seeds to sprinkle on top. Rich in healthy fats and essential fatty acids, hemp seeds are a perfect, supplemental source of protein and also contain high amounts of Vitamin E, calcium, iron, zinc and potassium.

No matter how ready you think you are, come opening day, the sound of screaming ski legs rings louder than your alarm the next morning. Thanks to the hard work of the Aspen-Snowmass mountain operations team and 12 inches of new snow over the holiday weekend, it's probably safe to say you're now dealing with some serious soreness this week.

One of the best ways to manage muscle pain is with topicals — another buzzword to learn in the legal cannabis lexicon. Like CBD-only products, these lotions and potions don't get you high. Instead, they're absorbed directly through the skin for localized pain and inflammation relief while providing your skin with the nourishment it needs to battle the effects of cold, dry air at altitude.

So to help you make the most of your days on the mountain, here are the six best cannabis-infused salves to try this season:

1. Dixie Synergy Heat, $26

Pick this relief balm for your post-skiing routine to melt away fatigue, swelling and discomfort on your feet. Like all of Dixie's Synergy balms (also available in Cool and Relief), it's formulated with a 1:1 ratio of 50 milligrams of THC and 50 milligrams of CBD, resulting in a harmonious, healing entourage effect that's greater than the sum of individual cannabinoids found in most infused topicals. The beeswax and cocoa butter base is highly concentrated, yet easy to apply, working wonders when deeply massaged into problem areas. Blending together more than 20 essential oils, including cinnamon leaf oil, fennel oil, black pepper oil and ginger root oil, it boasts calming aromatherapy benefits.

Shop: Roots RX and Silverpeak in Aspen or dixieelixirs.com

2. Cause+Medic HEMP Pain Cream, $40

I discovered this Denver-based company during a recent visit to Boulder, where the St. Julien Hotel & Spa offers a cannabis massage on its treatment menu. While not yet available locally (stockists coming soon), the powerful pain relief it provides is worth the online order. Each bottle combines 400 milligrams of water-soluble hemp oil with active botanical ingredients like menthol, camphor, aloe and sunflower seed oil for maximum medicinal benefit.

Shop: causemedicated.com

3. Mary's Medicinals Muscle Freeze, $44

This Icy Hot-like, light formula combines organic, hemp-sourced CBD with naturally cooling plant nutrients, which makes it work in an instant. Each 3.25 ounce bottle is packed with 50 milligrams of active cannabinoids, providing relief that lasts up to four hours per dose and the roll-on dispenser makes it the perfect portable pick for your daypack.

Shop: Best Day Ever, Euflora, Green Dragon, The Green Joint, Native Roots, Roots Rx and Silverpeak in Aspen or marysmedicinals.com

4. Lord Jones Body Lotion, $60

Since its launch in Los Angeles in 2016, Lord Jones has emerged as a cult favorite among celebrities who swear by its best-selling body lotion before and after appearances spent in stilettos. Now on shelves in Colorado (and available nationwide online), lube up before you boot up with the silky, fragrant salve formulated with Frescolat — a natural agent that creates a cooling sensation upon contact. Each vacuum pump, 1.7 ounce bottle contains 100 milligrams of CBD for up to 50 applications.

Shop: Native Roots in Aspen or lordjones.com

5. Stratos Soothe 1:1, $40

As the signature topical compound in the Denver-based company's portfolio of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products, Soothe 1:1 is a savior for super dry skin and with consistent use, can cure cracked heels in a matter of days. Packed with 100 milligrams of CBD and 100 milligrams of THC — providing for an effective entourage effect — along with six essential oils, the formula is thick, yet smooth and easily absorbed when applying. Plus, it's gluten-, paraben- and nut-free.

Shop: The Green Joint in Aspen or stratosthc.com

6. Sopris Health & Wellness Soothing Salve, $39.99

As the Roaring Fork Valley's leading purveyor of high-quality CBD supplements, Sopris Health and Wellness' beeswax-based salve is formulated with three active ingredients. Camphor oil starts each application with a warming sensation, arnica is then quickly absorbed into the skin, allowing for full-spectrum CBD to work its magic on sore muscle tissue. Almond, avocado and coconut oils smooth out its rich texture and make it extra moisturizing.

Shop: Fahrenheit Body Spas in Basalt, Mana Foods and Bombshell Salon in Carbondale, Providence Apothecary in Glenwood Springs or soprishealthandwellness.com

Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @kshapiromedia.