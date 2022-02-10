 High Country: Cannabis Supper Club save the date | AspenTimes.com
High Country: Cannabis Supper Club save the date

Aspen Cannabis Events to host debut pairing dinner at Bear Den Aspen.

Katie Shapiro
Longtime local cannasseur and sommelier Shawn Gallus is celebrating the launch of his latest venture, Aspen Cannabis Events, this month with the first of its ongoing Cannabis Supper Club series. The evening will include a four-course dinner paired with wine and cannabis flower (consumed on-site via vaporizers), plus a Q&A with Gallus and fellow industry experts Andrew Wickes (The Snowmass Dispensary) and Cam Thomas (Natty Rems).

Who: Cannabis Supper Club

What: Full Moon Celebration

When: February 16, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Where: Bear Den Aspen, 301 E. Hopkins Ave., beardenaspen.com


Tickets: $425 per person or $750 per couple (excluding tax and gratuity); advance registration required (970-922-9218)

