High Country: 2021 Cannabis Connoisseurs Gift Guide
From Houseplant's tabletop Car Lighter to Vessel's rugged Expedition Series vape, gear goes high-tech this year
High Country
Throughout the pandemic, cannabis sales numbers have broken records as droves of people turned to the plant — whether medicinally to help cope with anxiety and stress or recreationally for the pure joy of getting high.
And as cannabis legalization continues to spread across the country (only 11 states remain to make any movement), there’s a continual crop of new devices offering consumption alternatives or accessories to simplify your ritual.
The industry itself is betting big on the future of technology with companies like Flora Growth Corp. recently acquiring the luxury accessories brand Vessel for $30 million; According to TechCrunch, cannabis tech investments climbed 82% in the second half of 2021.
From fancy new vaporizers to an AI-powered grinder and cone-filler, here are eight high-tech cannabis gifts to splurge on for the weed-lover on your list this season.
Vessel Expedition Series Trail Edition
With five separate series of vaporizers in its expansive, design-forward collection of accessories for both dry herb and concentrates, Vessel’s newest drop is devoted to the outdoor adventurer and is a necessity for every cannabis-friendly ski quiver. The Expedition Series Trail Edition vape pen battery features anodized aluminum, a knurled grip and two end caps — plus, it’s compatible with most 510 thread oil cartridges you’ll find at dispensaries in legal states. $79, vesselbrand.com
Click here to read the full story in Forbes.
Katie Shapiro can be reached at katie@katieshapiromedia.com and followed on Twitter @bykatieshapiro.
