March against vaccine mandates set for Saturday in Aspen

A march inspired by vaccination policies adopted by Aspen businesses is set for Saturday.

Scheduled to begin at noon at Paepcke Park, the March for Medical Freedom will be held in response to what organizers say are 32 Aspen businesses requiring their customers show proof of vaccination, as well as employee vaccination mandates issued by Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Valley Hospital and Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. The policies are at odds with personal freedoms, organizers said.

“The intent of this gathering is to peacefully and respectfully let Aspen and Pitkin County officials and business owners know there is a vast community of residents who do not agree with the recent positions and decisions of officials and businesses instituting vaccine passports or mandated vaccines,” said an event announcement. “This especially applies to companies like Aspen SkiCo, who will allow unvaccinated people to use their snow, but not fine dine. Similarly, Aspen Valley and Valley View Hospitals, who hailed front line health care workers as heroes for 18 months, then turned around and terminated those same heroes for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Local optometrist Dr. Janelle Routhier is organizing the event. Through an open records request she submitted with Pitkin County, Routhier said she learned 32 businesses in Aspen have vaccination policies that commit “open discrimination by ensuring their employees, customers, and suppliers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”