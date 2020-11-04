Man, woman found dead in Snowmass hot tub were from out of town; autopsy pending

Two visitors, a man and woman in their 30s, were found dead in a Snowmass Village condo complex hot tub Wednesday morning, authorities said. Foul play is not suspected.

The names of the victims were being withheld Wednesday night pending notification of their relatives. The man was 31 years old and the woman 32. Both were from out of state, authorities said.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday to determine the manner of the deaths. It will be two to three weeks, however, before toxicology test results are available, which could provide insight into the cause of the deaths, said Dr. Steven Ayers, Pitkin County coroner.

There was no evidence of foul play or struggle and police have eliminated murder-suicide as a possibility, said Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson.

“We’ve ruled that out,” he said. “There’s nothing at the scene that would lead us to believe that happened.”

The man and woman appeared to have been deceased for approximately three and a half days, according to Olson and Ayers.

“They were from out of town and renting a place,” Olson said.

The hot tub where they found is located outside and private, Olson said.

It is located in a somewhat secluded area and it was not until Wednesday morning that someone reported a deceased person in the hot tub to Snowmass police. Snowmass Village Police and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at approximately 8:12 a.m.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel discovered two deceased persons in the private outdoor hot tub,” said a press release from Snowmass police.