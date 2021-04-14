Man suspected of sending threatening emails to Pitkin County officials arrested in Colorado Springs

The remodeled Veteran's Memorial Park next to the Pitkin County Administration building.

A man suspected of making threats to Pitkin County officials via email has been arrested, officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

Those threats caused the Pitkin County administration building to be placed on lockdown Tuesday, and it remained closed Wednesday.

The man was detained in Colorado Springs and is being held in the El Paso County Jail, according to a news release from Pitkin County.

The alleged suspect, Andrew Johnston, was a former inmate at the Pitkin County Jail, officials said in the news release.

“We are breathing a little easier today having received this news,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said in the release. “It was the tremendous teamwork, over the past 24 hours, from our Sheriff’s Office deputies, Aspen Police Department, CO Information Analysis Center, Colorado State Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that led to the quick turnaround on this case and a peaceful resolution.”

The Pitkin County Administration building and Sheriff’s office will reopen Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.