Man suspected of firing pistol from moving vehicle in Glenwood Canyon taken into custody

EAGLE COUNTY — On Monday at approximately 12:54 p.m., the Colorado State Patrol and Eagle County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person shooting from a moving vehicle while traveling on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.

The initial incident occurred on I-70 between Glenwood Springs and the No Name exit while traveling eastbound. Witnesses reported a male passenger in a 2008 Ford Expedition with Utah plates had pointed a gun out the window and fired one round into the air. The vehicle continued eastbound on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon.

Troopers intercepted the vehicle as it approached the Gypsum exit and conducted a high-risk stop just west of the Eagle exit. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down during the stop for safety reasons and then reopened once all the occupants of the Ford were detained.

After interviewing all of the subjects in the vehicle, Troopers arrested Ryan Johnson, 43, from Fairview, Utah. Johnson was suspected to be under the influence or alcohol at the time. Troopers also seized a .22 caliber handgun.

Johnson was booked into the Eagle County Detention Center for prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment. There were no reported injuries.