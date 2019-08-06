Man shot by officers in Rifle bridge incident has died; police seeking witness information

Law enforcement officers secure the scene of the officer involved shooting Monday evening on the Colorado RIver Bridge in Rifle. The suspect in the shooting was pronounced dead at Grand River Health Hopital last night.

Kyle Mills/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

The man shot by police officers in Rifle on Monday evening died shortly after the incident, the Garfield County Coroner announced Tuesday.

Allan George, 57, was shot on the Colorado River Bridge on Highway 13 heading into Rifle, and taken to Grand River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

George was stopped by Rifle Police shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, on an active warrant as a sex offender, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Walt Stowe said.

“Things escalated. He had a gun, and the Rifle Police Department responded initially, to my knowledge, according to protocol,” Stowe said.

“For the health, safety and welfare of the general public as well as the officers present, shots were fired,” according to a Sheriff’s press release.

It’s unclear whether George fired any shots, or how many total shots were fired. No police officers were injured.

The Garfield County Coroner has initiated a death investigation. The 9th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Team is asking any witnesses of the shooting to contact Investigator Matt Jenness at 970-665-0220.

The bridge was closed soon after the incident and remained closed overnight while investigators worked the scene. The bridge reopened early Tuesday morning.

“Two officers made contact with the subject, which unfortunately led to shots being fired,” according to a Rifle Police Department statement Monday night.

A weapon not belonging to the officers was found at the scene, according to the release.

George was transported by ambulance from the scene after shots were fired, police said.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave and the Rifle Police Department will perform an administrative review, Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said in the Monday release.

