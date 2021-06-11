Man seriously injured in rollover crash on I-70 at Glenwood Springs after police respond to indecent exposure complaint
A man was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Exit 115—the Glenwood Springs Exit—Thursday afternoon.
The crash briefly closed one westbound lane on I-70 from around 8 a.m. to 9:24 a.m. Thursday, according to Glenwood Springs Police Sgt. Dan Scott.
“We were called to an indecent exposure at Kum & Go east involving an adult male with no pants on and stumbling,” Scott said. “We got in the area and saw the vehicle, but I don’t believe the vehicle saw us and he took off on the highway. By the time we caught up to it, it had rolled.”
Scott said the man was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital before being taken to another facility via Flight for Life. Police have not given an update on his condition.
Scott said the man’s name could not be released at this time since the man has not been charged yet.
The Glenwood Springs Police Department, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Colorado State Highway Patrol and Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Man seriously injured in rollover crash on I-70 at Glenwood Springs after police respond to indecent exposure complaint
Police said the man was ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital before being taken to another facility via Flight for Life.