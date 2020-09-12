Man rescued after falling 30 feet at Grottos on Independence Pass
A man had to be rescued from the popular Grottos area on Independence Pass on Saturday after falling approximately 30 feet, where he landed in water and rocks. It was reported the man, 24, suffered from an isolated right leg injury and other “internal” injuries.
Pitkin County deputies were called to the day-use area, located 8 miles east of Aspen on Highway 82, at 11:10 a.m. The patient was originally attended to by an off-duty trauma surgeon on vacation from Minnesota, as well as another passerby.
Mountain Rescue and Aspen Fire worked together to resuce the patient using ropes and a “litter basket” before he was taken to Aspen Valley Hospital for additional treatment.
