Man killed in Friday morning incident on Highway 82
CSP: Driver may have suffered a medical issue
A man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle went through the median on Highway 82, crossed the two downvalley traffic lanes and struck a tree, authorities said.
A 66-year-old male from Snowmass was the lone occupant in the vehicle, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol. The man wasn’t identified pending notification of family.
The accident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. across from Element Hotel, at mile marker 20. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said first responders found the man unresponsive and with no heartbeat. They attempted life-saving measures for about 20 minutes.
The man was declared dead on the scene and the Eagle County coroner was investigating, Cutler said.
“Right now they are investigating the possibility of whether it was a medical condition,” he said.
Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said Friday afternoon an investigation is ongoing.
A witness said the car crashed into the tree at a slow speed. The vehicles, a Subaru Forester, traveled about 70 feet off the roadway before it struck the tree.
(This story will be updated as information becomes available.)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Man killed in Friday morning incident on Highway 82
A 66-year-old man was found dead after his vehicle crashed on Highway 82 and struck a tree Friday morning. He may have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash, according to the Colorado State Patrol.