Man killed in Friday morning incident on Highway 82

A man was killed Friday morning when his vehicle went through the median on Highway 82, crossed the two downvalley traffic lanes and struck a tree, authorities said.

A 66-year-old male from Snowmass was the lone occupant in the vehicle, said Master Trooper Gary Cutler of the Colorado State Patrol. The man wasn’t identified pending notification of family.

The accident occurred at about 8:40 a.m. across from Element Hotel, at mile marker 20. Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said first responders found the man unresponsive and with no heartbeat. They attempted life-saving measures for about 20 minutes.

The man was declared dead on the scene and the Eagle County coroner was investigating, Cutler said.

“Right now they are investigating the possibility of whether it was a medical condition,” he said.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said Friday afternoon an investigation is ongoing.

A witness said the car crashed into the tree at a slow speed. The vehicles, a Subaru Forester, traveled about 70 feet off the roadway before it struck the tree.

