Man found unconscious on floor of Aspen business with cocaine

Aspen police arrested a 29-year-old man Saturday after finding him passed out on the floor of a downtown business with three baggies of cocaine on him, according to court documents.

Henry Dodderidge was first reported to police by a person attempting to enter D'Angelico Guitars in the 400 block of East Hyman Avenue, but the front door was locked, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. The would-be guitar customer could see him unconscious on the floor.

Police arrived not long after but their loud knocking on the window did not rouse Dodderidge, the affidavit states. One of the officers then discovered an alley door leading to the business slightly open and entered.

Dodderidge did not initially awaken when the officers shook him, though he eventually became somewhat responsive, the affidavit states. However, he was unable to give the officers his name, choosing instead to take his wallet out of his pocket and throw it on a nearby couch, according to the affidavit.

An officer picked up the wallet and a baggie with white powder inside fell out and it later tested positive for cocaine, the affidavit states. Another officer found two more baggies in Dodderidge's front pocket after searching him, and those also tested positive for cocaine.

Dodderidge admitted the powder was cocaine and that all three baggies belonged to him. He also admitted to consuming cocaine and "a few shots and some beers," the affidavit states.

He was charged with felony possession of cocaine.

The affidavit does not say why Dodderidge was in the guitar shop, though he wasn't charged with burglary or trespassing.

