 Man drives off Pass, lives | AspenTimes.com

Man drives off Pass, lives

News | October 15, 2019

Staff report

A man driving a new truck and pulling a motorcycle on a trailer drove off the side of Highway 82 near the Independence Pass winter closure gate Saturday morning, an official said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old man was not injured in the single-vehicle accident where the 2019 Chevrolet truck went down an embankment or a ravine, said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, he said. The vehicles had been towed back up to the road.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

News

Sheriff, landfill top Pitkin County budget requests

October 15, 2019

Pitkin County administrators are proposing a more than $142 million budget for 2020, which is about $6 million less than this year because of fewer construction projects and capital improvements.

See more