Man chases woman with knife

A local man is facing two felony charges after allegedly chasing a female friend with a knife and not allowing her to leave a residence Sunday, according to a law enforcement report.

Shawn Powell, 34, of the Old Snowmass area was charged with felony menacing with a deadly weapon, felony false imprisonment, misdemeanor harassment and domestic violence.

The victim told police that Powell went out Sunday, returned to the residence "highly intoxicated," and began to scream at her and call her names, the report states. As Powell became angrier, he allegedly began to push the woman around the home and she retreated to the bathroom.

The fight later continued in the kitchen, when Powell allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife, chased the woman around the home with it and threatened to kill her, according to the report. Powell also blocked the woman from leaving the home.

The woman was eventually able to leave the apartment and drive away.