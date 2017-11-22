Man charged with using local woman’s credit card

A Denver man with an extensive criminal history was extradited to Aspen earlier this week for allegedly using a local woman's credit card to run up more than $7,000 in charges more than a year and a half ago, according to court records.

Malik Moore, 40, was extradited from Georgia and faces felony charges of identity theft, theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court in April 2016.

A 50-year-old Aspen woman first reported the credit card fraud April 15, 2016, noting that 24 charges on her debit card made between March 7 and March 17, 2016, were fraudulent, the affidavit states.

The charges, most of which were made in the Denver area, ranged from an $11 car wash to more than $1,100 at a technology store that included the purchase of an $800 drone, according to the affidavit. Other charges included at a smoke shop, Sears, Foot Locker, Whole Foods, Guitar Center and Sandy's Office Supply in Glenwood Springs.

An Aspen police officer was able to identify Moore as the alleged user of the stolen credit card number after talking to an employee at Guitar Center, where Moore presented his own identification with a Denver address and a phone number, the affidavit states. Pictures taken from video surveillance at the other store where the card was used matched a jail booking photo of Moore taken in DeKalb County, Georgia.

The officer also discovered that Moore has been convicted of forgery, drug possession and tampering with evidence. He'd also been charged with bank fraud, burglary and probation violations and had fugitive arrest warrants from Georgia and Louisiana, according to the affidavit.

"I believe Moore produced a physical credit card when making purchases using (the Aspen woman's) credit card number bearing Moore's name on the card," Aspen Officer Danielle Madril wrote in the affidavit.

