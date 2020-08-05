Man blames beers for alleged assault on woman in Aspen area

A man who allegedly broke into a woman’s home, assaulted her and damaged her cars and house was arrested Tuesday by Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies.

Leonardo Escalona-Gutierrez, 37, allegedly showed up Tuesday at the woman’s home in the Lazy Glen area and wanted her to open the door, according to a warrantless arrest affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. When she refused, he broke a window in the home and began throwing rocks at her two vehicles, breaking one of the car windows, the affidavit alleged.

When the woman opened the door, he allegedly ran up and pushed her back with both hands. The woman ran to a bedroom and Escalona-Gutierrez followed and kicked her in the stomach, then fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Deputies later arrested him at a nearby bus stop, when he blamed the incident on “a few beers,” the affidavit states.

Escalona-Gutierrez committed a similar act recently and had been ordered to stay away from the woman via a protection order that also forbid him from drinking alcohol.

He was charged with felony first-degree burglary, assault, criminal mischief, violation of a protection order and domestic violence. On Wednesday, he was ordered held at the Pitkin County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.