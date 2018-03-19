Man arrested for wine theft

A local transient with a string of recent arrests was taken into custody again Saturday after he was allegedly caught on video surveillance stealing wine from a downtown restaurant, according to court documents.

Alejandro Bolona, 47, was charged with burglary and theft, though he told officers he didn't remember if he was at the restaurant, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

The owner of Rustique on South Monarch Street reported finding a wine tag March 11 on the ground outside the restaurant, which caused him to check his wine inventory. He then discovered that two bottles of wine valued at $72.99 each were missing, the affidavit states.

The owner then checked his video surveillance and saw a man he later identified as Bolona enter the restaurant through a rear kitchen door, head into the wine room and take at least one of the bottles, according to the document.

The owner recognized Bolona because he worked at the restaurant for about a month in 2016 before he was "let go," the affidavit states.

"I don't remember being there or not," Bolona said when confronted by police officers outside the Pitkin County Library.